Satechi’s popular aluminum backlit keyboards for Mac on sale from $60, more starting at $25

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its aluminum Mac accessories with free shipping across the board. Leading the way is the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the first discount in nearly a month at $10 off. This is also the second-best we’ve seen this year. Sporting an unapologetically Apple design wrapped in an aluminum exterior, Satechi’s X1 keyboard rocks Bluetooth connectivity with a battery-powered design. There’s still backlit keys as well as a macOS layout, USB-C port, and ability to switch between three different devices. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at the experience and how it compares to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

Those who could use a full keyboard layout will also be able to save on the Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Keyboard. On sale via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the peripherial is down to $74.99 from its usual $90 price tag. Much like the compact version, we’ve seen this sell for less in Satechi sitewide sales but this is matching the Amazon low otherwise at $15 off. Packing the same aluminum frame noted above, this version stands out with a full numeric keypad to go alongside its Blueooth connectivity and backlit keys.

Rounding out today’s sale on Mac-ready aluminum Satechi gear, the brand’s M1 Bluetooth Mouse has been marked down to $24.99 at Amazon. While you’d more regularly pay $30, this is delivering an Amazon low and a great companion to pair with either of the keyboard discounted above. It sports a matching aluminum design with Bluetooth connectivity as well as an onboard USB-C port.

Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features:

Upgrade your on-the-go setup with the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. Designed with Apple users in mind, the keyboard features a full QWERTY layout, multi-device Bluetooth connection, and MacOS function keys – all with a smaller, more compact size. Perfect for setting up in your home office or at an outdoor café, the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is equipped with convenient backlit keys and rechargeable USB-C port for enhanced typing in any setting.

