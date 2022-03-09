Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger sees first disocunt to $127, more in St. Patty’s Day sale

Belkin is kicking off a new St. Patrick’s Day sale today ahead of the holiday next week, taking 15% off its collection of popular chargers in the process. You’ll just need to apply code POWER15 at checkout, and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick this time around is the new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $127.49. Down from $150 for the very first time, this new release just joined Belkin’s stable last fall and is now down to an all-time low. Featuring room for your entire Apple kit, this new charging pad most notably arrives with a 15W MagSafe pad. There’s also the newfound inclusion of an Apple Watch fast charger designed for Series 7, as well as a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. Everything is rounded out by a 40W power adapter that’s included in the box. You can also get all of the details in our launch coverage. Then head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, we’re also tracking a series of other notable price cuts on Belkin’s latest charging accessories. You’ll be able to lock-in the same 15% in savings noted above with the code, so be sure to shop everything right here. We’ve also picked out some additional favorites down below, too.

Belkin Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad features:

Rethink where and how you charge with this design-forward 3-in-1 power solution. Get up to 33% faster charging for Apple Watch Series 7 while the MagSafe charging pad delivers a fast wireless charge for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. Modern minimalist design sensibilities and lay-flat design go anywhere and look great everywhere. Belkin is proud to be the #1 third-party seller of MagSafe chargers, so you know you’re in good hands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!