Kizer’s Sheepdog XL folding pocket knife with G-10 scales falls to $49.50 at Amazon (50% off)

Mojave Outdoor INC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kizer Knives Sheepdog XL Folding Pocket Knife for $49.50 shipped with the code V5488C22 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal $99 going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This knife features a 4-inch 154CM blade that’s stainless steel and “takes a razor sharp edge.” The textured G-10 handle is great for grip and there’s even a caged ceramic ball bearing pivot for “swift, responsive blade deployment.” This knife was designed by Sheepdog and “precision engineered” by Kizer, giving you peace of mind as to the quality that you’ll get here. Keep reading for more.

Update 3/10 @ 4:55 PM: Mojave Outdoor INC is now offering the Kizer Lätt Vind Mini Folding Pocket Knife for $44.85 shipped with the code V3567N11 at checkout. This is a 45% discount from its normal $69 going rate and marks the best price that we’ve tracked.

The Kershaw Clash Pocket Knife is a great alternative if you want to save a few bucks. It comes in at $38 on Amazon, and the blade features both a drop point as well as serrated edges. While it’s not made from 154CM metal and there are no G-10 scales here, this is still a solid knife to choose with a lifetime warranty.

Don’t forget that Gerber’s best-selling Dime Mini Multi-tool is currently on sale for just $18 at Amazon. While a multi-tool doesn’t fully replace a larger pocket knife like on sale above, it’s still an indispensable part of any EDC setup. Curious what I carry on the daily? I detailed that all in the best EDC gear roundup we did last year, and my pockets still hold the same products featured every day.

More on the Kizer Sheepdog Knife:

Designed by Sheepdog and precision engineered by Kizer

4.00″ 154CM blade tactical flipper folding pocket knife with clip

Handle Material: G-10, Blade Material: 154CM, Weight: 9.15 oz, Overall Length: 9.25 inch, Blade Length: 4 inch

154CM Stainless steel takes a razor sharp edge. Textured G-10 handle ensures excellent grip security. Caged ceramic ball bearing pivot for swift, responsive blade deployment.

