Lowe’s offers folding 48-inch workbench at $99 + up to $900 off garage storage at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Sparrow Peak 48- by 20-inch Folding Workbench for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Down from $150, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since November when the 48- by 36-inch folding workbench fell to the same price. If you’re looking for a way to have more workspace in the garage, shed, or shop, but don’t have room to place a full cabinet or bench, this is a great in-between solution. It comes with a wood top that measures 48-inches wide, 20-inches deep, and 1.18-inches thick. The included collapsible brackets can hold up to 500 pounds, and when you’re not using it, the entire system folds away to take up only a little bit of wall space. Keep reading for more ways to upgrade your garage or workshop storage.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of garage storage products on sale up to $900 off. You’ll find that our favorite is this Husky 6-foot Solid Wood Workbench for $279 shipped. It’s 30% off, down from a normal going rate of $400 right now. It features an expansive 72- by 23-inch work surface that can support up to 2,300 pounds thanks to the steel tube legs. It also has a power strip built-in, meaning it’ll be super simple to plug stuff in while working at the bench. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Further organize your shop with a 20-pack of 48-inch bungee cords that are on sale right now for $19.50. Coming in at a massive 28% off, this is the perfect way to hold gear down when not in use. Plus, you can check out our tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Sparrow Peak Collapsible Workbench:

Take back your space with a temporary desk, table or workbench with this smart fold-away solution for your home, workshop, office, children’s room and more. Heavy duty steel brackets and solid wood butcher block top hold up to 500 lbs. when properly installed. Wood top comes pre-finished with a durable polyurethane and is ready to install.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!