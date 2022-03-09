Amazon’s 48-inch Bungee Cords just hit a new low at $19.50 ahead of spring cleaning (28% of)

Amazon is now offering its 20-pack of Amazon Basics Adjustable 48-Inch Bungee Cords for $19.69 with free shipping for Prime members. Spending the first half of last year in the $33 range and now closer to $27, this is at least 28% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon says they are ideal for “trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more,” but I’m sure you can find loads of use case scenarios around the house and garage this year. These reusable organization cords are made of natural rubber and polypropylene with a vinyl coating and an adjustable hook “to easily anchor [as well as] adjust length and tension.” Head below for more details.

You can save a few bucks by going with a thing of zip ties, like this 500-pack of various sizes at under $12 Prime shipped. This is certainly a viable option around the house and content creation studio – I use them on a regular basis – but sometimes a thicker bungee cord like today’s lead deal is just better suited for certain tasks and they can be reused for years to come. Either way, it might be time to score some organization ties to get things in order this spring.

Another way to keep things tidy that requires a lot less elbow grease is a new robot vacuum. Fortunately we have some great deals on various options right now including the intelligent Neato’s latest D10/8 smart laser-guided model at up to $250 off the going rate (full hands-on review here). And for today only, we are also tracking Shark’s originally $600 auto-empty robot vac in refurbished condition at $180. Swing by our home goods guide for even more household deals.

More on the Amazon Basics Adjustable 48-Inch Bungee Cords:

48 inch adjustable bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

1 vinyl coated hook and 1 adjustable hook allows you to easily anchor and adjust length and tension

Coated hooks prevent scratches to vehicle and other surfaces

