NETGEAR’s 10-port managed network switch with two 10GbE ports hits new low at $80 off

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 10-port Managed Networking Switch with two 10GbE ports for $169.99 shipped. Normally $250, today’s deal not only saves you $80 but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready to enter the world of multi-Gig networking, this switch is the perfect way to start. It has eight 1Gb/s ports as well as two Multi-Gig Ethernet ports, which are capable of 1G, 2.5G, 5G, and 10G networking. On top of that, this switch is fully managed and supports vlans, configuring, securing, and monitoring your network. Plus, it’ll operate silently so you can use it in any environment. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet managed network switch for $30 and save some cash. It’s managed by TP-Link’s Easy Smart system which makes things simple to configure. Sure, you won’t get 10G networking, but at the same time, so few setups actually require, or are compatible, with those speeds that it might not be applicable to your setup.

Don’t forget that right now you can save up to $168 per year on your internet bill by picking up NETGEAR’s combo DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi router. It’s on sale for $200 right now from its normal $270 going rate, which makes now a fantastic time to pick one up.

More on NETGEAR’s Multi-Gig Managed Network Switch:

8 x 1G and 2 x 1G/2.5G/5G/10G Multi-Gig Ethernet ports

Plus software with easy-to-use interface offers basic managed capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network

Energy efficient design compliant with IEEE802.3az

