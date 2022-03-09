Save up to $168 per year by owning your own DOCSIS 3.0 modem/Wi-Fi router combo at $200

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Combo (C7100V-100NAS) for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a match of the last sale price from November, though it did hit $192 over Black Friday. With Comcast having raised their modem rental fee to $14 per month, owning your own and kicking that added cost to the curb will leave an extra $168 per year in your pocket. That means in just over 14 months, today’s lead deal will have paid itself off, and every month thereafter just add money to your pocket. It includes a DOCSIS 3.0 modem as well as an 802.11ac Wi-Fi router, which combine for an all-in-one replacement solution. Plus, it works with Xfinity Voice if you still have a landline. This modem is ready for up to 800Mb/s plans, and is compatible with Xfinity, though you’ll want to check with your ISP to verify that it’ll function fully. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the NETGEAR Nighthawk R6700 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $69.99 at Amazon. For comparison, it would normally cost $90 at Amazon for this router and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. While there’s no built-in DOCSIS 3.0 modem here, this is a great way to replace your aging Wi-Fi router with a more recent model. Featuring 802.11ac technology, this router is made for 1,500-square foot homes with up to 25 devices connected wirelessly.

Don’t forget that right now you can grab Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers at $209. This is a $90 discount from its normal going rate of $299 and is designed to deliver a solid whole-home wireless networking experience. There are additional deals from $139 to view as well, so be sure to check out our post for all the ways you can save.

More on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Router Modem Combo:

Compatible with Xfinity Cable & Voice Plans up to 800Mbps speed.

Three-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem + AC1900 WiFi Router+ Xfinity Voice and 2 USB ports

DOCSIS 3.0 unleashes 24x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2.0

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!