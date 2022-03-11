This 60-inch Samsung 4K smart TV with Google Assistant is now $448 shipped

Walmart is now offering the 60-inch Samsung TU-7000 Series Class Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $448 shipped. Typically up to $598, today’s deal is $150 off the regular list price, the best we can find, and a notable price for a 60-inch Samsung 4K TV. You’re looking at a 4K Ultra HD 2160p display with HDR and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Alongside a built-in game enhancer, purchasers also score direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services alongside a pair of HDMI inputs and USB ports that make for a great budget-friendly solution. It might not have all of the bells and whistles found on some of the more pricey options, but a 60-inch Samsung at under $450 is worth a look. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,900 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While not quite as inexpensive on an inch-by-inch basis as today’s lead deal. The VIZIO M6 series deals we are tracking are some of the best ways to score HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz VRR right now. Starting from $328 on the 50-inch variant and $598 on the 65-inch, there is a ton of value to be had with these options.

To add some ambiance to your setup, we are tracking some rare deals on the popular Nanoleaf smart lighting rigs. The Shapes Mini Triangles HomeKit starter is now down at $80 for the best price we have tracked in over 8 months. This is also just over the all-time low by $3 and a great chance to score one. Head over to our coverage from yesterday for a closer look.

More on the Samsung 60-inch Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV:

Get enhanced smart capabilities with the TU7000. Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. Smart TV powered by Tizen lets you find content and navigate streaming services easily. Pure Color fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. And Edge LEDs with Contrast Enhancer use intelligent backlighting to sharpen visuals and improve clarity.

