Score AirPlay 2, 120Hz VRR, and HDMI 2.1 with VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K TV at $328 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 50-inch M6 Series 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $328 shipped. Regularly $530, it more typically sells for $500 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $400. It has been in the $400 range as of late on Amazon, much like we saw for the holidays last year, and is now at a new all-time low there. A solid option for fast-paced action and current-generation gaming, this is now one of the more affordable ways to land three HDMI 2.1 ports with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and an “Auto Game Mode.” It also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands, direct access to your streaming services, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and also carries a USB port with built-in Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you’ll find additional price drops on the larger sizes below.

More ongoing VIZIO M Series 4K TV deals:

You’ll also want to swing by our 4K TV deal hub for additional deals. We are still tracking new all-time lows on Amazon’s latest-model Omni 4K TVs with pricing starting from just $300 shipped and up to $350 off the just about every size capacity in the new lineup. Everything is neatly organized for you in our previous deal coverage right here.

More on the VIZIO 50-Inch M6 Series 4K HDR Smart TV:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision HDR – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. M-series also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

Quantum Color – Next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Full Array Backlight – Evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight deliver superior light uniformity and picture performance.

