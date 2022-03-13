Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro can cook a 14-lb. turkey, fries, more at $350 (Amazon 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering Breville’s The Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $400 like to fetches at Best Buy, this is $50 off the going rate, a 2022 Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Today’s is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year outside of a brief Black Friday offer. This attractive countertop cooker features convection toaster and oven capabilities alongside built-in air frying and 13 cooking functions. A series of “smart algorithms [to] steer power to where and when it’s needed” create an “ideal cooking environment” for everything from a 14-pound turkey and up to nine slices of bread to French fries, and much more. It has a 4+ star rating from thousands at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

For something more affordable, check out the Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven combo that’s still marked down at $229.99 shipped. This is about $70 off the going rate and also brings some additional cooking functions to the mix with rotisserie hardware, dehydration, and an included thermometer probe. It doesn’t provide that stainless steel look with the color LCD readout found on the Breville pro model, but it has quite a modern design of its own anyway.

Swing by our home goods guide for more cooking and kitchen deals including the latest-model smartphone-controlled Instant Pot Pro Smart Cooker. It is matching the Amazon all-time low right now and is one of the most advanced models in the popular Instant Pot lineup. A giant front panel display and 10-in-1 cooking functionality, including sous vide action, are all in play here. Take a closer look in our previous coverage.

More on Breville’s The Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro:

Perform a variety of cooking techniques with this 1.0 cu. ft. the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. It has 13 convenient pre-programmed settings, and its super convection function maximizes airflow to ensure crispy air-fried dishes or faster food dehydration. The Element IQ system of this Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro automatically adjusts its heat distribution for precise food preparation.

