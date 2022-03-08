Latest smartphone-controlled Instant Pot Pro Smart Cooker matching Amazon low at $150

Amazon is now offering the latest-model 6-quart Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker at $149.95 shipped. Regularly $170, like it fetches directly from Instant, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have ever seen it go on sale there. If you’re looking to jump into a newer model or upgrade your aging Instant Pot solution for some of the brand’s latest tech, this deal is worth a closer look. The 10-in-1 multi-cooker comes with all of the brand’s latest accoutrements like the large front-mounted display and controls, stress-free steam release action, a sous vide function, and its smartphone-connected experience. Alongside the stainless steel dishwasher-safe cooking pot and rack, the connected app allows for wireless operation and programming over Wi-Fi with over 800 smart recipes at your finger tips. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the brand’s latest tech, you can save even more with this 50% price drop on the Instant Pot Max Multi-Cooker. This 6-quart model regularly goes for $150, but you can now lock one in at Amazon for $74 shipped. It is not quite as intelligent but still just as capable of taking care of your one-pot meal solutions as well as including the built-in canning and sous vide options.

If it’s the air fryers you’re after, we have several options from Ninja and Instant on sale right now as well as today’s featured Bella discount that offers dual basket action at $100 off the going rate. Be sure to browse through our latest roundup if you’re in the market for either a dedicated or all-in-one cooker right here. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker:

The Instant Pot Pro Plus is a fully connected multi-cooker that lets you wirelessly operate the unit through the Instant Brands Connect app. Simply select from one of 800+ smart recipes and the app will wirelessly program the Instant Pot Pro Plus. Simply follow the cooking instructions in the app. It will tell you when it’s time to sauté your ingredients and when you should place the pressure cooking lid over the unit to slow cook your ingredients.

