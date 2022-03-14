Amazon’s 4.3-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven hits lowest price in over a year at $36 + more

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 4.3-quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven for $36.10 shipped. Regularly up to $44, today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on most colorways since 2020 and a great time to bring home the vibrant red variant. These cast iron Dutch ovens can be quite expensive with Amazon’s popular options bringing a ton of savings, especially when on sale. Alongside the lid, side handles, and non-stick treatment, this one has a 4.3-quart capacity for side dishes and dinners for three or four people. It can also go from the stovetop to an oven up to 400-degrees. More deals and details below. 

If you’re looking for a full-on cast iron cookware set, Amazon is also offering its Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned 5-piece kit at $67.27 shipped. Regularly $80, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer and it also ships with a covered Dutch oven solution. Safe up to 500-degrees in the oven, this is another affordable way to bring what can be quite expensive cast iron cookware home if you’ll also need some frying pans and a griddle top. 

In case you missed, Amazon just kicked off a KitchenAid event with up to $100 in savings to be had on the brand’s popular blenders, cordless hand mixers, attachments, coffee machines, and more. The deals start from $30 and you’ll find everything neatly organized for you in today’s roundup

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

  • Cast iron covered dutch oven in red with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit
  • Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only
  • Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven
  • Holds 4.3 quarts

