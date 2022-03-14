Amazon offers up to $100 off KitchenAid gear: Blenders, cordless mixers, more from $30

Amazon has now kicked off a notable and wide-ranging sale on KitchenAid gear and small appliances. Whether you’re already in the ecosystem and need to finish off your setup with some attachments or are looking to get in for the first time, we are now tracking a series of price drops on coffee makers, cordless mixers for your upcoming baking projects, blenders, attachments, and much more. The deals start from $30 with free shipping across the board and up to $100 in savings. Head below for our top picks and more details.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender features:

Make up to 200 cookies on a full charge. Based on 4 batches of chocolate chip cookies.

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal run time and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.

Easy to charge with convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. With a quick charge of 20 minutes make a Triple Berry smoothie or Tomato Basil Soup.* *Based on 16 oz. smoothie or 44 oz.soup, when following recommended battery maintenance.

Designed to stand all on its own, lifting the beaters up and out of the bowl and work space.

