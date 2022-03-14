LG XBOOM speakers from $67: Go PL5 or RP4G 360 with mood lighting (Reg. up to $297)

Amazon is now offering the LG XBOOM Go PL5 Speaker for $66.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $70, it more regularly sits in the $79 range at Amazon where it is now matching both our previous mention and the all-time low. If you’re looking for a new portable Bluetooth speaker before the weather warms up, today’s deal is worth a look with a rubberized finish, optional synchronized LED lighting, and dual passive bass radiators. The top-mounted controls are joined by up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge as well. Head below for a notable price drop on LG’s unique RP4 XBOOM 360 speaker.

Amazon is also offering the LG RP4G XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $276.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $280, it more typically has been going for $297 at Amazon where it is rarely on sale and now at the third-best price we have tracked there. This more premium option is a statement piece in the living room or anywhere else you might take it with 120W of total output power. Its “panorama” sound is joined by 360-degree mood lighting with ambient, nature, and party settings in tow as well.

The go check out this deal on Microsoft’s Teams-enabled Modern USB-C Speaker at a new low before you dive into our review of the latest Spark MINI smart guitar amp Bluetooth speaker. This versatile little retro-style speaker can also act as an audio interface and you can get all of the details of what it is capable of in our Tested with 9to5Toys piece right here.

More on the LG XBOOM Go LP5:

Experience the Sound of Excellence. Hear premium audio with deep, rich, powerful bass and crisp, clear vocals.

Feel Bigger Beats. Dual passive radiators use air pressure to create more bass in a limited space.

Sound You Can See. Flashing LED lights sync to the beat of your music. Choose the colors that suit your mood.

Simple. Stylish. Portable. A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish that’s easy to hold and comfortable to carry.

