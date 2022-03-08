Grab Microsoft’s Teams-enabled Modern USB-C Speaker at its new low price of $61 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker for $61.06 shipped. Regularly listed around $75, you’ll find that today’s 19% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen this speaker listed for. Microsoft’s official store is currently charging $75. Certified to work with MS Teams and Zoom, the Modern USB-C speaker features stereo audio with noise-canceling microphones. The speaker has dedicated control buttons on the top including one to summon Teams, control volume, answer calls, and a microphone mute toggle. You’ll find that the Modern USB-C Speaker will work with Windows and macOS, making it a perfect fit just about anywhere!

The Modern USB-C Speaker also features integrated cable storage around the device that makes it easy to travel with. Simply unwrap the USB cable, plug in the USB-C, and begin using the speaker. It’s that simple. The speaker also comes with an included soft carrying case to protect the speaker while you’re moving around. Overall, the Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker is a great addition to your EDC.

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker features:

High-quality stereo speaker driver (with wider range and sound than built-in speakers on Surface laptops), optimized for your whole day—including clear Teams calls, occasional music and podcast playback, and other system audio

Compact design for your desk or in your bag, with clever cable management and a light pouch for storage and travel

Teams Certification for seamless integration, plus simple and intuitive control of Teams with physical buttons and lighting

