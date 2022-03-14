Slide a PNY 512GB USB-C Flash Drive on your keychain at $63.50 (Reg. up to $90, New low)

Amazon is now offering the PNY 512GB Elite USB-C Flash Drive for $63.74 shipped. Regularly $105 directly from PNY, it sells for $90 at Best Buy, and has sat between $72 and $80 on Amazon for the last several months. Today’s deals is up to nearly 30% off and is a new Amazon all-time low. This is a USB 3.1 flash drive with a USB-C connector ready for your modern MacBook (and other systems). It can move data at up to 130MB/s and comes in a tiny pocket-sized form-factor. A great option for moving photos, documents, pictures, and more around, while there are some faster portable SSDs out there, not many of them are quite this small in the $60 range and this option doesn’t even require you bring a cable with you. More details below.

Having said that, if you don’t mind having a small SSD in your bag with a USB-C cable, the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD is still on sale making for a notable alternative. Again, it’s not quite as compact and immediate as the keychain-ready model above, but it is a great option that’s even faster for $60 shipped over at Amazon.

If it’s the internal storage you’re in the market for, this morning saw new Amazon all-time lows on Sabrent’s 7,000MB/s Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 models starting from $76.50. Those offers are also joined by some portable solutions with deals on several Samsung models starting from $110 shipped as well. Browse through everything right here.

More on the PNY 512GB Elite USB-C Flash Drive:

Usb 3 1 Gen 1 Type-C Flash Drive ideal for Type-C enabled PC and Mac desktop and laptop computers as well as Type-C enabled smartphones and tablets

Read speeds up to 130MB/s

Transfer speeds up to 30 times faster than standard PNY USB 2 0 Flash drives

Holds over 100 000 pictures at 18MP over 94 500 songs or over 29 5 hours of 4K Ultra HD video content

Store and transfer music photos movies videos and documents between your Type-C devices quickly and easily

