Sabrent’s 7,000MB/s Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 Internal SSDs hit new lows from $76.50

Store4Memory (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the Sabrent Rocket Plus Advanced internal solid-state drives. You can now score the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Internal SSD for $131.74 shipped. Originally $300, this drive sold for closer to $200 for most of last year, hit $150 during the holidays in 2021, and has now dropped to a new Amazon low. Capable of reaching speeds up to 7,000MB/s, this is an affordable option to build a new machine around or for replacing an aging internal drive on your existing setup. Alongside the NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 interface with power management support, it is also backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 and includes free Sabrent Acronis True Image software for easy cloning. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. Head below for additional deals on various capacities. 

More Sabrent Rocket Plus SSD deals:

If you’re looking for some portable SSD storage options, we are still tracking some notable price drops on a few different Samsung models alongside some additional HDD solutions in the list below:

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD:

  • NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.
  • All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs: A newly released Sabrent utility enables users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking, either 512-bytes or 4K bytes.

