Looking for a simple robot vac that won’t break the bank? ILIFE’s V3s is now 25% off at $120

Amazon is now offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 25% or $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have seen it for $10 less in the past, but this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday and most of the deals we saw across 2020. While it might not be the most high-tech option out there, it is also one of the more affordable. Quite a popular choice among Amazon shoppers all things considered, it is a solid option for folks looking for a simple autonomous cleaning solution that don’t need much more than the self-charging with included dock, 90-minute runtime, and simple remote control. Head below for more details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything (in new condition) as popular as the ILIFE V3s at $120 and under. There are some options for less in that category on Amazon, but nothing that is quite as popular among Amazon shoppers.

Here are a few more price drops on affordable models out there right now:

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum features:

With a tangle-free pet hair care technology, focuses on picking up hairs, dirt, debris on hard floors

Low profile design to clean under beds, furniture where dirt hides. Ideal for hardwood, tile, laminate or stone.

Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart sensors for anti-bump and anti-fall. Runtime 90-100 mins

Easy operation with remote control, or one touch auto clean button on robot.

