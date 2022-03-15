Gain peace of mind with the Arlo Essentials Wired Video Doorbell at $125 (Save $25)

Amazon is offering the Arlo Essentials Wired Video Doorbell for $125 shipped. Normally offered at $150, this 17% discount, while not being the lowest price we’ve seen, is the lowest price we’ve tracked this year. Connecting to your existing doorbell wiring for power, the Arlo Video Doorbell works with Alexa, Assistant, SmartThings, and HomeKit with an Arlo SmartHub. Communicate with the delivery person with 2-way audio and pre-recorded messages. While it is not required to pay for the Arlo Secure Plan, a 3-month subscription is included with purchase and unlocks features such as 30 days of cloud storage, object detection (person, vehicle, animal, etc), active monitoring zones, emergency response, and more. With a full 180 degrees field of view, you won’t miss anything with the Arlo Wired Video Doorbell. Be sure to check out our review of the previous generation here for an idea of what to expect.

If you don’t need a video feed from your front door but would like some smart functionality, check out Arlo’s Audio Doorbell for $36. One of the downsides of this solution is the requirement for the Arlo Base Station for the doorbell to work. Without needing to connect to your existing wiring (unless you have an existing chime box you’d like to use), the Audio Doorbell allows you to answer your door from anywhere without having to come to the door. You can respond with pre-recorded messages or with 2-way communication.

Be sure to check out the latest deals on smart home tech by visiting our smart home hub. If you don’t have an Alexa speaker yet but have always thought about getting one, check out this bundle deal on Amazon’s latest Alexa speaker and a Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb for $70. This bundle is a great way to get started on your smart home journey.

Arlo Essentials Wired Video Doorbell features:

Arlo’s wired security doorbell camera lets you see a person from head to toe or a package on the ground with 180-degree view.

See who’s there even at night with night vision to help you get a clear picture of who’s at your door even when it’s dark.

The weather resistant outdoor security camera is built and certified to withstand the heat, cold, rain, or sun.

Get Arlo Secure plan for your security cameras to receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages so you can react quickly, right from your phone

