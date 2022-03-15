Bundle Amazon’s latest Echo Alexa speaker with a dimmable smart bulb at $70 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering its latest Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker with bundled Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, this is the first notable discount of 2022 at $30 off while delivering the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays last year where it was $10 less. Amazon’s latest flagship smart speaker arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. Amazon also helps you complete your smart home upgrade by bundling in a dimmable LED bulb that can pair directly to the speaker. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the previous-generation Echo Show 8 Alexa Smart Display for $64.99. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer is one of the lowest to date at $5 under our previous mention. This is also a new 2022 low. Sure it’s not the all-new model on sale above, but this will deliver a screen-based Alexa experience with 8-inches of display for interacting with smart home controls, video calling, and watching content like recipe walkthroughs from the kitchen countertop.

For an entirely different Alexa experience, this week kicked off with a series of other Amazon Echo devices going on sale. Taking a more mobile approach, the latest Echo Buds 2 have dropped to $85 alongside markdowns on the Echo Frames and more from $30.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen bundle features:

This bundle includes the Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb and the all-new Echo (4th Gen). Get your Smart Home started with Ring and Alexa – use your voice to control your lights. Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

