Crucial’s X6 4TB USB-C portable SSD hits new Amazon all-time low at over $100 off (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 4TB External USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $341.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $450 at Best Buy and Amazon over the last few months (even more before that), this is at least $108 off the going rate. Today’s price drops is also a new Amazon all-time low. At 800MB/s, it might not be as fast as the comparable 4TB SanDisk option, but it is also about $100 less expensive today. Weighing “less than your car keys,” Crucial says it has enough space to store “20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents,” and then some. Compatible with just about any USB-C or USB-A device via the included adapter, it is a notable option for folks looking to add some serious amount of storage to their EDC in a highly-portable form-factor. It carries a 4+ star rating at Best Buy as well. More details below.

If the 4TB capacity is overkill for your needs, the 500GB variant comes in at $60 right now while the 1TB X6 sells for $90 at Amazon. Both of which are solid, reliable options that undercut most of the bigger brand names out there.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the faster Crucial X8 models right here alongside some hangover Samsung portable SSD options below:

Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD features:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 5.6x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

