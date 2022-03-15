Ninja’s 5.5-qt. Air Fryer XL returns to Amazon all-time low for first time this year at $50 off

Amazon is now offering the 5.5-quart Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and as much as $160, this is at least $50 off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. It is also only the third time we have seen it down at this price on Amazon. There are more affordable options out there from less popular brands, like this 5.5-quart model from Secura, but if you’re going to go the Ninja route, today’s deal is a solid one. It can air fry as well as air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with enough space for up to 3 pounds of fries or wings in one go. The cooking basket and crisper plate are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups. More details below.

Another more affordable solution comes by way of Chefman’s 6.5-quart variant. This one comes in at under $75 shipped right now and delivers an even larger capacity than today’s lead deal. It doesn’t have as many modern amenities or the digital display, but it will crisp those fries up much the same otherwise, and more of them.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on cooking and kitchen upgrades. Amazon launched a notable and quite wide-ranging sale on KitchenAid gear yesterday with up to $100 in savings. You’ll find a number of its popular mixers and blenders on sale, including cordless options, as well as other small appliances starting from $30 shipped right here.

Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL features:

XL CAPACITY: With the 5.5 qt. nonstick basket and crisper plate, you can save time by cooking up to 3 lbs. of French fries or wings with ease.

5-IN-1 VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 5 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

LESS FAT: Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods*. *Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

EASY CLEANING: Both the basket and crisper plate are nonstick, easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe.

WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE: 105°F to 400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.

