SteelSeries QcK RGB Prism gaming mouse pad takes your setup to the next level at $35

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries QcK RGB Prism Gaming Mouse Pad for $34.99 shipped. Since the start of the year, this mouse pad has gone for around $48 to $50 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse pad features two dynamic RGB zones that allow you to add effects, illumination, or even game lighting to your setup. Plus, it ties in with Discord to let you know when a notification comes in without having to look at the app. This mouse pad also features an exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for “maximum accuracy and control.” Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the SteelSeries namesake or tie-ins that it comes with, then opt instead for this RGB mousepad at just $17. Coming in at $18 below today’s lead deal, you’re saving over 50% while still scoring an RGB-enabled extra large mouse pad, which is a solid upgrade for any battlestation.

Don’t forget that HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core Wireless PC gaming headset is currently on sale for 38% off right now. Down to $50 from its normal $80 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making today a great time to upgrade your gaming setup.

SteelSeries QcK RGB Prism Gaming Mouse Pad features:

The top choice of esports pros for nearly 20 years

Dynamic 2 zone RGB illumination and effects, including in game lighting and discord notifications

Easy and intuitive setup of in game lighting notifications

Exclusive Qck micro woven cloth for maximum accuracy and control

