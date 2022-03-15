HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core Wireless PC gaming headset sees 38% discount to $50

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless PC Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Down from $80, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This gaming headset allows you to “experience wireless freedom” without spending a fortune. You’ll find the lightweight headset delivers “great sound quality” with virtual 7.1-channel surround sound as well as a noise-cancelling microphone. On top of that, you can use the HyperX Ngenuity software to customize how the Cloud Stinger Core functions. Check out our announcement coverage for additional information and then swing by our hands-on review to find out what we think about this budget-friendly headset. Keep reading for more.

Update 3/15 @ 10:40 AM: Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Core Wired Gaming Headset for $34.99. Down from its $70 list price, today’s deal not only saves 50%, but also marks a new all-time low.

Do you already have a wireless gaming headset? Well, if that’s the case, consider picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse instead. Coming in at $40, this wireless mouse features up to 450 hours of battery life while also sporting a 16,000 DPI sensor. Take a peek at our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X Hyperspeed.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your gaming setup? Well, right now we have a slew of PC deals that are still live from yesterday. This includes Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox controller at a new low of $130, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system with its first discount of the year, and many other sales.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset features:

Experience wireless freedom and 7.1 surround sound at a good price. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a lightweight gaming headset with great sound quality in a durable package. Chat with friends and get clear team communication thanks to its noise-cancelling microphone. Get immersed in your entertainment with virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through HyperX Ngenuity software. Adjust headphone volume with convenient onboard controls on the earcup and quickly silence yourself with the swivel-to-mute mic.

