Protect your home from water leaks while on vacation with the Flume 2 monitor at $126

Amazon is offering the Flume 2 Home Water Monitor and Leak Detector for $126 shipped. Going for $149 over the past several months, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. This is a 24/7 smart water leak detector that’s always looking for when the inside of your home begins to get wet where it shouldn’t be. Not only that, but it also can monitor how much water your home actually uses, which can help track down expensive utility bills. It installs in minutes and requires no plumbing. Plus, the entire system can be monitored from home or afar, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Instead of an option like on sale above, you could opt for a 5-pack of Govee’s water leak monitors that are available on Amazon for $50. That’s just $10 each and these water leak monitors just set below your sink, toilet, or anywhere else. There’s a built-in 100dB siren that will go off once enough water is detected, alerting you to the leak and letting you fix the problem at the source.

Further expand your smart home with the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat Pro. This model is actually able to install without a C-wire, which is pretty notable for a smart thermostat. On sale right now for $108.50, you’ll be saving 22% from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick one up.

Flume 2 Water Monitor features:

Flume’s smart water leak detection technology is always on guard alerting you to water leaks inside the home as well as in your lawn or garden. Gain peace of mind whether you’re at home or away with water leak alerts delivered directly to your phone via the Flume Water app. Stop water leaks and protect your home today with Flume.

