Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat Pro installs without a C-wire at $108.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat Pro for $108.50 shipped. Down from $140, today’s offer comes within $2 of the 2022 low and amounts to 22% in savings. Not to be confused with the standard version which requires a C-wire, this model has the choice of also being battery-powered for a more flexible installation in homes which may lack the necessary wiring otherwise. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, it will pair to your Wi-Fi for voice control, automation, and other scheduling perks. If the recent temperature changes have you constantly turning the heat on and off, bringing this Emerson thermostat into the mix can take all of the guess work out of staying comfortable through spring and into summer. Head below for more.

Have a look at all of the other smart thermostats on the market right now at Amazon, and you’ll see that the Emerson model above is really as good as it gets for bringing some temperature control into your Siri space. There aren’t all too many HomeKit models on the market to begin with and if you aren’t interested in spending more cash in on something like the more premium ecobee Light SmartThermostat, today’s deal is as good as it gets.

As far as other upgrades to your HomeKit setup go, the Level Lock should be at the top of your list of accessories to check out. Packing Siri support into the design of a typical lock, this sleek offering will blend right into the front door without showing vistors that it integrates with HomeKit out of the box. Now down to a new all-time low at Amazon, the Level Lock sits at $196.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes.

