Gerber’s ultra-compact Key Note pocket knife can both cut and scrape for $17.50 (Reg. $24)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Key Note Compact Folding Pocket Knife for $17.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $24, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact knife is something that you just attach to your keys or place in a pocket, forgetting it’s there until you need it. The dual-purpose blade can either cut or scrape, making it quite versatile. The blade secures with a liner lock when opened and it’s easy to disengage it to collapse it when done working. Plus, the aluminum scales are ready to stand up to anything you throw at it. Keep reading for more.

If you’re only planning on just using this knife to open Amazon boxes from all the deals you find here at 9to5Toys, we have a better and more budget-friendly option to consider. The Slice Mini Box Cutter is just $10 at Amazon and has a blade that retracts when not being used, making it quite safe to leave in a drawer. Plus, the blades are replaceable, meaning you don’t have to worry about sharpening it when the knife gets dull.

Don’t forget that right now the Gerber EXO-MOD is on sale for $26.50 from its normal going rate of $35. This saves a total of 24% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While the EXO-MOD is a fixed drop-point blade, it’s still a solid choice for your camping trips and outings. However, if you want a wider variety of knives to choose from, our roundup has you covered with my personal recommendations to check out.

Gerber Key Note Knife features:

Throw it in your pocket or on your keys and forget it; with it’s compact design, the key note was intended for this very purpose: to be on hand when you need it for daily tasks.

The dual-purpose blade caters to two separate needs, with cutting and scraping edges.

When in the open state, the blade is secured with an easy-to-operate liner lock.

Aluminum scales stand up to daily abuse

