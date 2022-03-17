Finally enter the world of high refresh rate screens with Sceptre’s 27-inch 165Hz monitor at $200

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 27-inch IPS 165Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor for $199.97 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing an IPS panel that “cannot be beat when it comes to consistency [in] delivering top color performance and sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles,” this monitor is perfect for giving your gaming setup an upgrade. With a 165Hz refresh rate when connected over DisplayPort and 144Hz over HDMI, this display will offer a solid experience all around. Plus, there’s a total of four display inputs so you can have multiple devices plugged in at one time. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $50 on today’s lead deal, you might want to reinvest a few bucks into the North Bayou monitor arm that’s available at Amazon for $32 right now. It’s fully articulating and gas spring powered making it easy to move around, and using a monitor arm like this will clean up your desk and give more room back.

Instead of working at your desk, did you see the Samsung Chromebook Go that’s on sale for $217 right now? Down from a normal going rate of $300, this discount makes now a great time to pick up a solid on-the-go device as the Chromebook Go is Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS laptop.

Sceptre 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

IPS Panel: The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel cannot be beat when it comes to consistently delivering top color performance and sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles.

165Hz Refresh Rate: Pushing beyond the standard refresh rate, 165Hz gives gamers an edge in visibility as frames transition instantly, leaving behind no blurred images.

Response Time 1ms MPRT: With 1ms MPRT, motion blur is eliminated and exceptionally crisp imagery is visible in the midst of chaotic combat.

