Samsung Chromebook Go is now even more affordable at new low of $217 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $217 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $83 off and beats our previous mention by $33. Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk. Its 14-inch ‎1366 x 768 display is paired with other features like Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB-C connectivity and 12-hour battery life for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing.

We’re also still tracking a new all-time low on Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook right now at Amazon, as well. This one delivers a more capable experience than the even more travel-friendly model on sale today, sporting a detachable keyboard and OLED display. Having dropped in price by $80, you can now bring this one home for $350. Though this desktop Chrome OS machine is worth a look at $199 off, too.

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

