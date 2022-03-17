Samsung Chromebook Go is now even more affordable at new low of $217 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $217 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $83 off and beats our previous mention by $33. Delivering Samsung’s most compact Chrome OS machine, its Galaxy Chromebook Go lives up to the name for a design that’s perfect for tagging along to the classroom or really just browsing the web and more away from the desk. Its 14-inch ‎1366 x 768 display is paired with other features like Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB-C connectivity and 12-hour battery life for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing.

We’re also still tracking a new all-time low on Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook right now at Amazon, as well. This one delivers a more capable experience than the even more travel-friendly model on sale today, sporting a detachable keyboard and OLED display. Having dropped in price by $80, you can now bring this one home for $350. Though this desktop Chrome OS machine is worth a look at $199 off, too.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill.  Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

