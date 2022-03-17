WaterField intros new canvas and leather Mac Studio case for Apple’s M1 Ultra machine

WaterField – maker of leather bags, Apple gear accessories, and more – is introducing its new Mac Studio case today. One of the more exciting announcements from the recent Peek Performance keynote, Apple unveiled the powerful new Mac Studio desktop machine. While the M1 Ultra-powered desktop might be right at home in your content creation rig, WaterField is introducing its new Mac Studio Shield case today in case you ever need to take it on-the-go to commercial studios or to meet up with collaborators. Head below for a closer look at the new handcrafted WaterField Mac Studio case.

WaterField Mac Studio case

WaterField is one of the first out of the gate with its new Mac Studio accessory bag. Hand sewn by its in house team in San Francisco, it is made of 1050 denier black ballistic nylon or rugged waxed canvas with a full-grain leather panel and waterproof zippers.

Protect your Mac Studio during transport with the sturdy Mac Studio Shield Case. Lined in super soft, cashmere-like material, your Mac Studio is well protected in this tough and rugged case surrounded with foam padding and durable ballistic nylon or waxed canvas.

Alongside the top mounted handle and optional Supreme Suspension Strap, the new Mac Studio case features a soft plushy lining with “a layer of protective foam helps absorb impact and provides structure.” That sentiment carries through the bottom panel where you’ll find additional neoprene for a soft landing wherever it might get set down.

It also features soft extra storage pockets from some accessories as well:

The compact Mac Studio Shield Case is custom-fit to protect just one thing: your Mac Studio. The cube-style case includes a separate pocket in the front leather panel for storing your accessories: power supply, assorted cords, a mouse, etc.

And here’s a quick breakdown of the highlight features from WaterField:

Compact and custom-fitted, the case protects the machine and accessories in transport.

Closed-cell foam on all sides disperses external forces and resists compression.

High-grade neoprene­, in addition to foam, cushions the bottom for extra protection when the case is set down.

Plush padded lining — as soft as a puppy’s ear.

Waterproof YKK zippers open on all three sides with dual custom zipper pulls that overlap to accommodate a lock.

A plush-lined, zippered front pocket keeps a power cord and mouse (or other small items) readily accessible.

An open-topped, stretch mesh, rear pocket stows additional connecting cables or accessories.

A sturdy, leather-wrapped handle, both sewn and riveted, facilitates a quick grab.

Metal D-rings attach to an optional strap to carry the case over one shoulder.

The new WaterField Mac Studio case is available now in black or brown with ballistic nylon or waxed canvas finishes at $173. It will begin shipping on April 8, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While most buyers dropping the cash down for the new Mac Studio likely won’t be moving it around all that much, if you ever do need to bring it to a commercial studio to finish up your mixes or something along those lines, this is a classy way to do it. You could obviously just drop it back in the box it came in and save some cash, but after spending that much on a new machine, some folks might appreciate the canvas and leather home WaterField is providing here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!