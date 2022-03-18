Moment launches new spring sale with popular smartphone lenses, latest iPhone cases, more

With warm weather sweeping across the country, Moment is launching a new spring sale today to help get your photography kit in order for all of those upcoming shoots. Discounting a selection of its popular smartphone cases and lenses, as well as other gear, free shipping is available on orders over $35. A series of particular standouts are Moment’s in-house smartphone lenses, with the Macro 10x Lens being a personal favorite at $99.99. Down from $130, this one is now down to the best price of the year at $30 off. Pairing with one of the compatible cases (also on sale), this lens will let you take impressive close-up photos with all of the pixels offered by your handset’s main sensor. I personally reviewed several of the Moment lenses last fall, finding them to be a must-have for anyone who takes smartphone photography seriously.

Moment Lens discounts:

Alongside the popular lenses, you can also save on a whole host of other gear in the Moment spring sale. If you’re a new iPhone SE 3 owner today, the discount that just went live on the Moment Case at $39.99 is certainly worth a look. Compatible with all of the lenses on sale above, this not only adds some extra protection into the mix but also delivers improved camera capabilities by outfitting your handset with any of Moment’s add-ons. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

More on the Moment Macro 10x Lens:

The Macro M-series Lens captures life-sized images of the smallest objects. Different from traditional macro photography, this lens works less than an inch away from the subject to capture rich textures, materials, and living things that our phones were never before capable of seeing. With low distortion and the sharpest glass imaginable, the Moment Macro Lens is perfect for capturing the tiny details that your phone’s naked camera will never be able to focus on.

