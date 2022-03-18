Microsoft’s Surface Pro X with 16GB RAM and LTE falls to Amazon low at $300 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 16GB/256GB for $999.99 shipped. Down $300 from its normal going rate of $1,300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The Surface Pro X uses Microsoft’s in-house SQ2 processor that’s based on the same underlying technology as Apple’s M1: ARM. This allows Microsoft to offer impressive all-day battery life on the Surface Pro X as well as built-in LTE for working on-the-go, something Apple has yet to offer in their Mac line of computers, though the iPad does now have 5G connectivity. All of this combines to deliver a solid experience all around, with plenty of processing power for working away from home. Plus, at just 1.7 pounds, it’s the “thinnest and lightest Pro” device from Microsoft yet. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could opt for the 5G-enabled iPad Air for $750 at Amazon instead. This is a full 25% below today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid on-the-go experience. While iPadOS might be a bit more limited then Windows on the Surface Pro X when it comes to computing tasks, you’ll find that the iPad Air now features Apple’s impressive M1 processor, which easily allows it to edit photos in Lightroom or video in LumaFusion. Learn more about the latest iPad Air over at 9to5Mac.

Don’t forget that gamers can pick up MSI’s powerful RTX 3070 laptop for $400 off right now. Down to a new all-time low, the GE66 Raider packs an 11th Generation i7 processor and the RTX 3070 alongside a 240Hz 1440p display to let you game anywhere, whether at home or on-the-go.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

The totally mobile Pro. Meet the totally mobile Pro. Always with you, instantly ready, and designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Keep up anywhere, at any angle, with a detachable Keyboard1 with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging — plus fast connectivity and all-day battery life, with optional Gigabit LTE.

