MSI’s RTX 3070 laptop with 1440p 240Hz display falls to new low at $400 off on Amazon

Amazon is offering the MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,899 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This gaming laptop features NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 graphics card as well as a built-in 1440p 240Hz 15.6-inch display for the optimal on-the-go gaming experience. The RTX 3070 will easily be able to push FPS games at 1080p240, possibly even the full 1440p240 with some settings tweaked. On top of that, you’ll find Intel’s 11th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD drive for storage. I/O is pretty ample as well, including Thunderbolt 4, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, DP1.4, USB-A, and more. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for additional information.

On a tighter budget? Well, you could instead grab the Acer Nitro 5 laptop and save some cash. It offers an RTX 3050 instead of 3070, and the display takes a step back to 1080p 144Hz as well. However, considering it comes in at $794, you’ll save over $1,010 from today’s lead deal while still getting a solid on-the-go gaming experience.

Prepare for at-home gaming with the Sceptre 27-inch 165Hz monitor that’s on sale for $200 right now. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a great time to pick one up to give your desk a refresh.

MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop features:

Visual Prowess: The 15.6” 240Hz QHD display delivers true-to-life images with a high refresh rate so you can see every frame of the game.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance to take on any games and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI GE66 Raider is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, take on today’s most popular games with these performance graphics.

