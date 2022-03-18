Take a walk down pellet smoker lane this spring with this Z GRILLS model at $373.50

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker for $373.41 shipped. Down from $435 over the past month or so, today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2022. If you’re ready to give your outdoor cooking setup an overhaul for spring, this is the perfect way to do just that. The wood-fired pellet grill has the ability to BBQ, bake, roast, braise, grill, smoke, sear, and more. It’s easy to use as you just set the temperature and let the grill do the hard work. Temperature ranges include a low of 180F for long smoking sessions up to 450F for searing and grilling steak. On top of that, the 452-square inches of cooking space here is plenty of room to 18 burgers, four racks of ribs, or three chickens to feed the family with. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up a 20-pound bag of pellets to ensure you have plenty of fuel to get your BBQ fire going this spring. Available on Amazon for right around $20, Traeger’s pellets are a great buy for your grilling and smoking setup, especially when you look at how many wood choices there are.

Don’t forget that right now the Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven is on sale for the second-best price on Amazon that we’ve seen. Coming in at $80, you’re saving 20% from its normal $100 going rate and today’s deal makes now a great time to pick up the premium air fryer oven.

Z GRILLS Pellet Grill Smoker features:

Barbecue wood fire pellet grill: bbq✓bake✓roast✓braise✓smoke✓grill✓sear✓char-grill

There isn’t an easier way to get wood-smoked flavors than with a pellet grill. Try it, and you’ll taste the difference from a GAS or CHARCOAL grill

Z Grills pellet grills will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. No labor-intensive start-up. No babysitting the grill. Enjoy the cooking!

The PID technology holds the tightest temperature possible throughout your cooking for consistent results.

