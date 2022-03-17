Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven hits second-best price on Amazon at $80 + more from $50

Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is now offering the 5.7-quart Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven combo at $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of two brief holiday drops to $70. While not as high-end or new as the 6-in-1 model we have at the $96 all-time low right now, it is the updated version that launched under a year ago and is more affordable. It is also nearly as large and feature-rich with a 4-in-1 setup for air frying, roasting, broiling, and reheating – you just don’t get the viewing window or dehydration options. Other features include touchscreen controls and a series of one-touch programs for things like “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.” More details and air fryer deals below. 

More ongoing multi-cooker and air fryer deals:

Go check out this sizable price drop on Bon Appetit magazine, then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals including Waste King’s 1 HP garbage disposal. It is at a new Amazon all-time low and requires no electrical expertise for installation. All of the details are right here

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven features:

  • 4-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, roast and reheat.
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.
  • EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Delivering all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil.
  • EASY TO USE DISPLAY: Touchscreen shows each stage of cooking.
  • EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

