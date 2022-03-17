Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven hits second-best price on Amazon at $80 + more from $50

Amazon is now offering the 5.7-quart Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven combo at $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of two brief holiday drops to $70. While not as high-end or new as the 6-in-1 model we have at the $96 all-time low right now, it is the updated version that launched under a year ago and is more affordable. It is also nearly as large and feature-rich with a 4-in-1 setup for air frying, roasting, broiling, and reheating – you just don’t get the viewing window or dehydration options. Other features include touchscreen controls and a series of one-touch programs for things like “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.” More details and air fryer deals below.

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven features:

4-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, roast and reheat.

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Delivering all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil.

EASY TO USE DISPLAY: Touchscreen shows each stage of cooking.

EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

