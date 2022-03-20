Save up to $40 on all three Philips Hue Smart Gradient Lightstrip models starting at $200

Amazon is now discounting all of the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips in various sizes starting at $199.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board. That takes $30 off the usual price tag on the 55-inch model, delivering one of the first overall discounts to date and the second-best price yet. Both of the longer 65- and 75-inch models are also on sale with the on-page coupons at up to $40 off, delivering the first time that we’ve seen all three sizes marked down together. Head below for all of the details.

Regardless of which Gradient Lightstrip model you end up getting, these expand the Philips Hue ecosystem with the ability to add some ambience behind an up to 75-inch TV. The individually-addressable LEDs will mirror the colors shown on the actual screen when synced up to the Hue Play Box, and pairs with the brand’s smart bridge much the same to its other bulbs for connecting into HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifcially behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched to close out last year and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right here.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

