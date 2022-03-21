LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs to launch from $1,399 starting in April

LG’s latest lineup of 2022 OLED TVs is finally about to become available. There’s a wide range of TVs being offered by LG in its latest lineup, which includes everything from a 42-inch C2 OLED evo for $1,399 that’s set to be available later in May, up to the massively expensive 88-inch 8K OLED for $24,999. These TVs feature AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for the Apple ecosystem, as well as Assistant and Alexa integration for those who prefer Google or Amazon. What else do they offer? Let’s take a closer look.

Take your home theater to the next level with LG’s 2022 OLED TVs

With LG’s 2022 lineup of OLED TVs, we’re seeing the brand’s “widest range of screen sizes ever.” This includes the “world’s first” 97-inch OLED TV as well as 83-, 77-, 65-, 55-, 48-, and 42-inch options across the various product lineups.

We’ll start out with the B2 lineup of TVs, which include sizes starting at 55-inches and going up to 77-inches. These TVs are the perfect choice for those just getting started in the OLED TV space. You’ll find that the B2-series TVs feature 5.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, the α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-mapping, and AI Sound Pro for a solid out-of-the-box experience. The A2 joins the B2 in specs, though it’ll only come in 65- and 55-inch sizes.

The star of the show is LG’s C2 lineup, which spans everything from a 42-inch panel at $1,399 up to an 83-inch screen at $5,499. The C2, G2, and Z2 (8K) TVs all share the same underlying specs, though there are small differences we’ll point out. All TVs in the lineup include the α9 Gen 5 processor that has a new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm that “individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen,” designed to “enhance each to produce a more vivid and detailed image.” The latest α9 Gen 5 processor also has the ability to use the TV’s built-in speakers to leverage 7.1.2-channel virtual surround sound. Everything ships with AirPlay 2/HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility.

Those on the hunt for a more premium offering will want to opt for the G2 instead of the C2, however. The G2, which is the OLED evo Gallery Edition, has a new Brightness Booster Max function, while the C2 only has Brightness Booster, which helps the display to become even brighter depending on your environment for better clarity and detail. The G2 also allows you to mount the TV flush to the wall for a “seamless and sophisticated look” as well as “better spatial integration” than previous models.

The most premium offering announced today, though, is the Z2 lineup. Only offering two sizes, at 77- and 88-inches, the Z2 series of TVs from LG aren’t just OLED, but they’re 8K. This offers a new range of features and lifelike realism that 4K panels just can’t reach, and no high-end premium home theater would be complete without the highest-quality display on the market.

webOS 22 is the newest version of LG’s Smart TV platform that now includes a number of new personalization options with user profiles for each member of the family and more to really take things to the next level, and is included as a standard feature of all the TVs being announced today.

Availability begins in April and is staggered throughout the year depending on the display that you choose.

9to5Toys’ take

LG’s OLED TVs are among the best on the market, and it’s nice to see them expanding the lineup to include a lot more sizes than they ever have before. It’s also great to see the 8K TVs starting to become a little more affordable. While the massive 88-inch model will retail for nearly $25,000, the 77-inch comes in at $13,000, which, while expensive, is inching closer to the sub-$10,000 price that many are waiting for when it comes to diving into the 8K ecosystem, especially with OLED.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!