Samsung Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 FE phones go up to $400 off on Gold Box starting at $450

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of top shelf Samsung phones including the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 & S21 FE for as much as $400 off and starting at $449.99. Shipping is free across the board. These highly-rated, recently launched flagship phones are unlocked for any US or international carriers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links