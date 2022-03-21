Samsung Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 FE phones go up to $400 off on Gold Box starting at $450

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of top shelf Samsung phones including the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 & S21 FE for as much as $400 off and starting at $449.99. Shipping is free across the board. These highly-rated, recently launched flagship phones are unlocked for any US or international carriers.
- Z Fold 3 2-in-1 phone/tablet is $1,399.99 ($400 off) unlocked in 12GB/256GB config
- Samsung Galaxy S20: $449.99 S21 FE 5G 6GB/128GB:$524.99
- Z-Flip 8GB/128GB : $849.99, 256GB: $899.99
- more
Samsung Z Fold 3 features:
- Expansive Screen: See more and do more with the ultimate folding mobile phone screen that puts a super slim tablet right in your pocket
- Nearly Invisible Camera: Take in an incredible uninterrupted view with a true edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to our first-ever Under Display Camera
- 120Hz AMOLED 2X Screen: Everything looks brilliant on this big, beautiful, clear display, offering a mesmerizing and dynamic viewing experience
- Multiple Windows Get More Done: Start working smarter not harder with three multi-windows that allow you to schedule, edit, and build presentations in a snap or take notes with the S Pen
