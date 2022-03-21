Samsung Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and S21 FE phones go up to $400 off on Gold Box starting at $450

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$450+
Samsung-Z-Fold-sale

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of top shelf Samsung phones including the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 & S21 FE for as much as $400 off and starting at $449.99. Shipping is free across the board. These highly-rated, recently launched flagship phones are unlocked for any US or international carriers.

Samsung Z Fold 3 features:

  • Expansive Screen: See more and do more with the ultimate folding mobile phone screen that puts a super slim tablet right in your pocket
  • Nearly Invisible Camera: Take in an incredible uninterrupted view with a true edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to our first-ever Under Display Camera
  • 120Hz AMOLED 2X Screen: Everything looks brilliant on this big, beautiful, clear display, offering a mesmerizing and dynamic viewing experience
  • Multiple Windows Get More Done: Start working smarter not harder with three multi-windows that allow you to schedule, edit, and build presentations in a snap or take notes with the S Pen

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G includes an S Pen Folio Case...
Skip the flagship tax and bring home a prev-gen. Pixel ...
9to5Toys Daily: February 3, 2022 – AirPods Pro $69 of...
9to5Toys Daily: March 16, 2022 – Anker iPhone accesso...
Save 20% on a LISEN Tablet Stand and Holder
Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor Portal...
Save up to $299 on iPhone 12/mini with rare cert. refur...
Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World ...
Load more...
Show More Comments