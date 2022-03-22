Be ready for bugs as the weather warms up with Katchy’s Indoor Insect Trap at $27 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Katchy UV Indoor Insect Trap for $26.94 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $40 and $45, this is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on one of the most popular options in the product category. This 3-in-1 system uses UV light to attract insects before a fan sucks them in and a sticky glue board keeps them there. With the weather warming up that means more bugs, so now might be a good time to consider something like this for near the back door, at the lake house, or wherever else you might have troublesome areas at home. More details below.

If you are going to invest the $27 on the Katchy, it might be a good idea to score the 4- or 8-pack of extra glue boards that start from $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. Depending on the situation, you might not need them to get you through the “busy” season, but at least you’ll have some extra on hand when you do.

And if you’re planning on getting outside to tidy up the yard over the next month or so, you’ll want to dive into our latest Greenworks sale. There’s up to 30% in savings to be had on its popular electric yard tools including mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more waiting for you in our latest coverage. Take a browse through right here.

Katchy UV Indoor Insect Trap features:

Triple trapping power, first the UV light attracts the bug then the fan sucks it in and the sticky glue boards trap it. No Zapper

Subtle and stylish fruit fly, gnat and mosquito killer, no more ugly traps, easily place in your home, kitchen or office as a decorative, stylish piece.

Trap indoors, close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bin, turn off lights for best results.

