Greenworks takes 30% off electric mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, more in annual spring sale

Spring has officially arrived and Greenworks is celebrating the season change with an up to 30% off sale. Delivering its best prices of the year across a wide range of its outdoor electric tools, free shipping is available in orders over $75. Amongst all of the gear to get your lawn in order for the warmer weather, our favorite has the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower marked down to $399.99. You’d more regularly pay $526 with today’s offer delivering the lowest price of 2022 at 23% off. Alongside getting a better look at what to expect from this offering, a whole host of other highlights are available down below.

The first lawn cutting session might be a few weeks away, but today’s discount delivers just the solution to finally cut gas and oil out of the routine this season. This Greenworks mower is about as capable of an option as they come, with a 20-inch cutting deck powered by dual 4Ah batteries that yield 40 minutes of use per charge. We also recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

All of the tools highlighted down below include a battery and charger to make sure you’re all set right out of the box. Though you can shop all of the options in the Greenworks spring sale for other discounts too including standalone batteries for extending the runtime of the brand’s 24V tools and more. Though here are some additional top picks:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the markdowns in the Greenworks spring sale today, be sure to go hit up our Green Deals guide for some other environmentally-friendly deals.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

Two 24V POWERALL™ batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform

4-Port battery system is powered by (2) 24V batteries – optional to insert 2 additional batteries for extended run-time (sold separately)

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and longer life

Up to 45 minutes of run-time* with 2 fully charged 4.0 Ah USB Batteries

