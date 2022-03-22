Dash Meat Thermometer with large display up to 50% off from $20 (Amazon all-time low) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some notable deals on Dash kitchen gadgets and small appliances. One standout here is the Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer at $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40 in some colors and more like $30 on others, this is up to 50% in savings and new all-time low on Amazon. Standing out from some of the more affordable solutions out there, the Dash variants provide a large, bright LCD readout to ensure you never overcook the meats. The waterproof setup (you can just wipe it clean with a damp cloth) is made from food grade stainless steel, runs on AAA batteries, and can take a reading in “2 to 3 seconds.” Head below for even more Dash kitchen gear deals.

The rest of today’s Gold Box Dash deals start from $21 and include a number of handy gadgets for around the kitchen. From air fryers and toaster ovens to mandoline slicers and egg cookers, you can browse through all of the options on this landing page before everything jumps back up in price later tonight.

If you’re looking to upgrade your hand mixer, Amazon is also still offering some solid deals there starting from $17. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, there’s also a great deal available on some completely cordless models for ultimate convenience during your next making or cooking project. Take a closer look right here and dive into our home goods guide for even more.

Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer features:

ULTRA FAST ACCURATE READING: Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer is equipped with dual-wire thermocouple sensor to provide quick, accurate reads in as little as 2-3 seconds.

DIGITAL LCD DISPLAY: Digital LCD display provides an easy-to-read accurate temperature reading from -40°C/-40°F to 250°C/482°F.

WATERPROOF MEAT THERMOMETER IS EASY TO CLEAN: Dash Thermometer Probe is made from food grade stainless steel. Read exact temperature to make perfectly cooked beef, chicken, fish, lamb, pork, or turkey every time.

