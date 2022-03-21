Upgrade to a cordless hand mixer with Cuisinart’s regularly $80 EvolutionX at $47, more from $17

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on hand mixers including the Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable model at $47 shipped. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $78 at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a few price drops over he holidays last year and brief stint at $43 back in January. It provides 20 minutes of continuous runtime completely untethered from an outlet for maximum convenience during baking projects and for in-pot blending action. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge it over USB and it comes with a 30-ounce blend beaker as well as a chef’s whisk. More details and deals below from $17.

Amazon’s latest small kitchen gear sale starts from $15 and includes a number of handy items for your cooking projects including a series of other hand mixers from $17 Prime shipped. You’ll find other Cuisinart models as well some from GE and Dash with everything waiting for you right here.

If you’re in the market for a new air fryer, we have several models on tap today rating from Best Buy’s affordable 10-quart at $80 or more off as well as higher-end options from Breville and Instant brand. All of the options are organized for you in this morning’s roundup and you’ll find more cooking deals in our home goods guide.

Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Mixer features:

Introducing blending taken to a new level of professional performance and cordless convenience. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender does it all, from puréeing soups and blending smoothies, to whipping cream, mixing sauces and more. Includes 30 oz. beaker and chef’s whisk.

