OtterBox AirPods Pro case with carabiner clip now up to 45% off at Amazon from $16.50

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox AirPods Pro Case from $16.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Pricing varies by color here slightly, but you’re looking at new all-time lows with some options either matching or coming very close to the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. Regularly $30, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. These cases sell for the full $30 direct from OtterBox. They feature what OtterBox calls a “soft touch feel” with a grippy base to hold everything snugly in place as well. The wireless charging sheath is designed to allow the charging status light to shine through while protecting your AirPods Pro case from scratches, dents, and bruises. That sort of rounded carabiner clip you see above is also included with purchase. More details below.

Now clearly, even with the deep discount, you’re paying a bit of premium for the brand name here. But if you don’t need the OtterBox seal of quality, something like this simple BRG model might do the trick. It comes in at $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and includes a similar carabiner clip for less than half the price of the OtterBox.

If you or someone you know is looking to score another pair of AirPods Pro, you’ll find them with the MagSafe charging case marked down to $175 shipped at Amazon right now. Regularly $249, this is a perfect chance to land a set with ANC and Spatial Audio support in tow. Head over to our deal coverage for a closer look and more details.

OtterBox AirPods Pro Case features:

Compatible with AirPods Pro

Portable and slim impact protection for AirPods Pro

Soft touch feel and grippy base stays attached to AirPods charging case for all-day, everyday use

Wireless charging compatible and charging status light can be viewed through case

Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)

