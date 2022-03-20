AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging at $175 (Reg. $249)

Reg. $249 $175

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174.98 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer is delivering the first discount in over a month at $74 off while matching the lowest price of the year. We’ve seen it drop a bit lower back on Black Friday, but this is the best price to date otherwise. Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Make out for less by going with the new 3rd Genderation AirPods instead. Having launched earlier this fall, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a more affordable $169 price tag.

Then don’t forget that you can score one of the best prices of the year on the even higher-end AirPods Max. Delivering a flagship listening experience centered around the over-ear design, there’s Spatial Audio support, ANC, and more at $100 off.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

