Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance medium lumen starter kits fall to new lows from $102

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $152.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts to date at 15% off while marking a new all-time low. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter packer is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more colorful bulbs in the lead bundle, Amazon is carrying the savings over to another Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit. This one packs the same array of accessories, just with the medium lumen White Ambiance bulbs at the center of the package and is down to $101.99 with the on-page coupon. The kit can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. And the bundled Hue bridge ensures you can take advantage of the same smart home tie-ins as noted above. Down from $120, it’s a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention.

As for the latest from Philips Hue, the brand just launched its latest ambient smart lighting accessory earlier in the month. Arriving with a home theater focus, the new Gradient Tube lamp sports addressable RGB lighting technology in order to splash some color illumination up on the wall underneath your TV. You can get a closer look at the unique new package in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

