Apple’s prev-gen. 85W MagSafe 2 Charger brings new life to your aging MacBook at $45

Amazon is offering the previous-generation 85W Apple MagSafe 2 Charger for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Adorama. Though it still has a list price of $79 directly from Apple, it has gone for $55 more recently at Amazon with today’s drop marking a new all-time low. While it’s not designed to work with the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro line, this MagSafe 2 power adapter is perfect for breathing new life into your previous-generation Retina MacBook Pro. At 85W, this charger will work with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models of MacBooks from the 2012 to 2015 era. Plus, this charger also includes the extended AC cord to let your charger have extra reach when needed.

Do you have a newer MacBook? Well, it’s likely powered over USB-C. Right now you can score the multi-port 65W USB-C charger from UGREEN for just $42 once you clip the on-page coupon. It can deliver up to 65W of Power Delivery which is more then enough to charge your 14-inch MacBook, and can even keep a new 16-inch going when not under full load.

Regardless of which MacBook you own, it’s likely that you’re not being quite as ergonomic as you could be at the desk. Be sure to check out Lamicall’s metal swivel MacBook stand while it’s on sale for $19 at Amazon. Coming in at up to 45% off its normal going rate, it’s a no-brainer for more ergonomic setups to have a solid laptop stand to set your computer on.

Apple MagSafe 2 Charger features:

The 85W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter features a magnetic DC connector so if someone should trip over it, the cord disconnects harmlessly and your MacBook Pro stays put safely. It also helps prevent fraying or weakening of the cables over time. In addition, the magnetic DC helps guide the plug into the system for a quick and secure connection.

