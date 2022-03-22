Perch your MacBook up on Lamicall’s metal swivel stand at $19 via Amazon (Up to 45% off)

The official Lamicall storefront is now offering its ‎L-MX-S Swivel Laptop Stand for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code LAMICALL5L at checkout the redeem the special price. While we have seen it down in the $23 and $26 range, it is more regularly up at $35 with today’s deal knocking more than 45% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Deigned to work with just about any MacBook or laptop up to 17-inches, it delivers a premium alloy frame with little to no visible branding. Rubber pads protect against scratches while the 360-degree rotating rod brings swivel action to your desktop alongside raising your display up to a more comfortable eye-level. Additional details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find something that perches your laptop up with swivel action for less on Amazon, but this CRABCLAW variant might be worth a look at just over $11 Prime shipped. You won’t get the kind of lift you might be looking for here, but it is even more portable and works with just about all laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches in size. Head over to the listing page for more details.

If you’re also looking for a nice sheath to protect your new MacBook Pro, dive into our coverage of the new Incase Hardshell Dots and Woolenex cases. Available in two different flavors with various color options on deck alongside thorough ventilation, rubberized feet, and a durable polycarbonate material, you can get a closer look in our launch post right here.

Lamicall ‎L-MX-S Swivel Laptop Stand features:

The rotatable swivel laptop stand holder fits all tablets and laptops up to 17’’, such as MacBook Pro 16 14 inch 2021 MacBook Air 12 13 13.3 15 inch 2020 2019 2018, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, and more laptop notebooks. (Notice: The height of the front stop is about 14 mm/0.5 inch, laptop which is over than that thickness may not fit). Christmas Gifts Thanksgiving Present Regalos de Navidad. Made of premium alloy, the notebook stand is quite sturdy and has a smooth edge that protects you from being scratched. With rubber pads on the top surface and front lip, hold your laptop stable in place and no worry about any scuffs on your pretty notebooks.

