Clean winter dirt and grime with a 2030PSI Sun Joe electric pressure washer at $122, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of spring cleaning products from Sun Joe and more priced from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal from the sale is the Sun Joe 2030PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000) for $122. For comparison, it normally goes for $156 at Amazon, and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year. Now that the weather is getting nice out, it’s time to look at giving your home a spring cleaning from the outside, as well as the inside. Today’s deal is perfect for blasting away winter’s dirt and grime that’s built up over the past few months. You’ll find that it offers solid performance with 2030PSI as well as the included five tips to choose from, ranging from 0-degrees all the way up to 40-degrees and even a soap sprayer. Keep reading for more information.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this foam canon that connects to the end of your new pressure washer. It makes giving your car a bath to remove salt and brine a simple task; one that can be done at home without going to the car wash and having to pay a fee each time to clean your vehicle. Coming in at $15, you’ll also get backup nozzles for regular use with the pressure washer, making it even more of a value-add to the deal above.

After a long weekend’s work of cleaning your home, make sure dinner is good and ready. This smoker deal that we found yesterday is the perfect way to do just that, as it lets you cook low and slow for juicy BBQ. It’s on sale for $140, which marks the 2022 low that we’ve tracked for it, making now a great time to pick it up.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power and water inlet temperature (max) is 104 degrees Fahrenheit

VERSATILE: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

