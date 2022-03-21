Prep for BBQ season with Char-Broils’ budget-friendly $140 analog electric smoker (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker for $139.99 shipped. This is down from its $220 going rate for the last half of 2021 and $170 going rate so far this year, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve seen since this past summer. With 544-square inches of cooking space inside of this smoker, you’ll find that there’s plenty of room to fit enough chicken thighs to feed the entire family with ease. It offers three chrome-plated cooking grates and has double-wall insulated construction with dual exhaust ports, which helps retain heat while cooking. There’s a door-mounted temperature gauge as well to ensure you can easily keep tabs on the cooking process. Plus, the front-access water and wood chip trays means you don’t have to reach around to the side or back to swap things out. Keep reading for more.

Spend just $5 of your savings to pick up this bag of apple wood chips to get started as soon as your smoker arrives. These chips are from Weber and the apple wood is said to deliver a “subtle sweet flavor.” With my smoker last year, I loved using apple wood to smoke chicken thighs and they always came out tasking fantastic.

Don’t forget that for a higher-end cooking experience the Z GRILLS pellet smoker is on sale for $373.50 right now at Amazon. Down from its normal going rate of $435, this matches the lowest Amazon deal that we’ve seen this year. Pellet smoking is a simpler experience then the analog smoker on sale above, but it comes at a much higher cost.

Char-Broil Electric Smoker features:

544 Square inches of cooking space spread across three chrome-plated cooking grates

Double-wall insulated construction with dual exhaust ports.Wash cooking grate with warm soapy water, rinse and dry throughly

Door-mounted temperature gauge, and dual latches to keep door sealed shut

Front-access water tray, grease cup and wood chip tray

