eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-gig Wi-Fi mesh networking

Today, Amazon’s eero announced the expansion of its home mesh networking lineup with the introduction of eero Pro 6E and eero 6+. Designed for multi-gig networking, these are eero’s fastest Wi-Fi routers to date, and it also means a price reduction for the now previous-generation eero 6 systems, starting at $89. Want to learn more? Head below for all the details surrounding the launch of eero Pro 6E and eero 6+.

eero readies for multi-gig networking with Pro 6E and 6+ launch

We’ll start things off with the more powerful and capable eero Pro 6E. As the first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled eero mesh system, you’ll find that the tri-band offering is ready to deliver “top-of-the-line” eero performance for “over 100 devices simultaneously.” There’s a total of 2.3Gb/s of bandwidth available, with Gigabit wired and 1.3Gb/s wireless thanks to Gigabit+ Wi-Fi speeds. Not only that, but to feed the eero Pro 6E with that much bandwidth you’ll need Ethernet faster than 1Gb/s, right? Well, that’s why there’s both a Gigabit and 2.5G Ethernet port on the Pro 6E, enabling that faster networking capability. There’s even additional bandwidth thanks to the 160MHz radio channel, allowing this latest system to support wireless AR, VR, and even 8K streaming. A single Pro 6E will cover 2,000 square feet, two 4,000, and three 6,000 for homes and businesses.

Next up is the eero 6+, which is “the most affordable eero Gigabit system ever.” Offering “premium Wi-Fi performance without a premium price tag,” the eero 6+ is a dual-band offering that’s ready for up to Gigabit networking speeds. There are two Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back, and the 160MHz radio channel still delivers faster wireless networking then previous-generation models. One eero 6+ will cover a 1,500-square foot home, while two tackles 3,000 and three up to 4,500-square feet.

However, eero isn’t leaving its previous-generation devices at full price after this. The entry-level eero 6, which is ready for up to 500Mb/s wireless and Gigabit wired networking, is now starting as low as $89 for a single node, which covers 1,500-square feet. It scales just like the eero 6+, with each node adding an additional 1,500-square feet in coverage.

Curious what pricing will look like? Well, the eero Pro 6E 3-pack will retail for $699, while the 2-pack is $499 and a single is $299, meaning, the more you buy, the more budget-friendly each one gets. For those interested in the eero 6+, a single unit will cost $139, while a 2-pack is $239 and three for $299 with a bundled FREE Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Onto the eero 6, which has new pricing overall at $89 for one, $139 for two, and $199 for three. You can pre-order and purchase the latest eero devices directly from the company with Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Amazon finally entering the Wi-Fi 6E game after so long. With more ISP’s offering multi-gig networking, now that Comcast has 2Gb/s plans and AT&T is pushing 5Gb/s, those in the eero ecosystem now have an option to choose from that doesn’t lock them at Gigabit speeds. Plus, the lower-cost eero 6 is now the perfect way for folks to enter the Wi-Fi 6 market without breaking the bank or waiting on a sale, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Prime Day or Black Friday could bring eero 6 down to the $50 range, though we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

